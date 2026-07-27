Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 161.8% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
DSV logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,960 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the June 30th total of 3,041 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DSV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSDVY

DSV Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY opened at $109.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. DSV has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. DSV had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts expect that DSV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DSV Right Now?

Before you consider DSV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DSV wasn't on the list.

While DSV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The $900 billion AI warning
The $900 billion AI warning
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines