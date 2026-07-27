DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 161.8% in July

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,960 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the June 30th total of 3,041 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DSV from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of DSV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of DSV in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSDVY

DSV Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY opened at $109.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. DSV has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $151.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. DSV had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts expect that DSV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSV

DSV A/S OTCMKTS: DSDVY is a Danish global transport and logistics company that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses across a wide range of industries. The firm's core services include road transport, air freight, ocean freight, freight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, together with customs clearance, distribution and value‑added services designed to support complex international supply chains.

Founded in the mid-1970s in Denmark, DSV has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, notably strengthening its global freight and forwarding capabilities through transactions such as the acquisitions of UTi Worldwide and Panalpina.

Further Reading

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