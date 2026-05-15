DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) CFO Buys $22,159.50 in Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Jewell bought 150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.73 per share, with a total value of $22,159.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,256,108.36. This represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $147.91. 820,164 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,024. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. DT Midstream's payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 7,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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