DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.420-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DT Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DT Midstream from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $138.83 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $94.15 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. DT Midstream had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.05. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,212,850.39. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 36.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 20.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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