DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $148.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.38.

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DTE Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 468,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,948. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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