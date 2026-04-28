Duke Energy (DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $8.4968 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $127.46. 225,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,341. The company's 50-day moving average price is $129.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.23. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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