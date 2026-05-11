Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Evercore from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's target price points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUK. Truist Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.53.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $124.78 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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