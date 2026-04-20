Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Trading Up 7.6% - What's Next?

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH - Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 195,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 109,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

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Duluth Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.65 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duluth by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Duluth in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer of workwear, outdoor apparel and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading Co name. The company's product line includes work pants, durable outerwear, performance-based shirts, base layers and specialized gear such as tool belts and backpacks. Duluth Trading Co focuses on combining practical functionality with style, targeting tradespeople, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone in need of rugged, long-lasting clothing.

Since its founding in 1989, Duluth Trading Co has grown from a regional catalog business into a national retail chain.

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