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Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Dunelm Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dunelm Group shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 867.50 before last changing hands at GBX 859.26 on volume of 348,512 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with seven Buy ratings, one Hold, and one Sell; the consensus price target is GBX 1,177.22, implying upside from current levels.
  • Insiders have been buying shares, including Ajay Kavan and Alison Brittain, while insiders collectively own 34.19% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dunelm Group.

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.52 and traded as high as GBX 867.50. Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 859.26, with a volume of 348,512 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,075 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 to GBX 1,350 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,177.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 861.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 3,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 per share, with a total value of £29,839.32. Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 per share, for a total transaction of £95,500. Insiders own 34.19% of the company's stock.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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