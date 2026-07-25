Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.52 and traded as high as GBX 867.50. Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 859.26, with a volume of 348,512 shares changing hands.

Get Dunelm Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,075 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 to GBX 1,350 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,177.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 861.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan bought 3,947 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 per share, with a total value of £29,839.32. Also, insider Alison Brittain bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 per share, for a total transaction of £95,500. Insiders own 34.19% of the company's stock.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dunelm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dunelm Group wasn't on the list.

While Dunelm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here