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Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Dunelm Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Reached a new 52-week low at $10.64 on Thursday with only 122 shares traded, indicating a sharp decline and very light OTC liquidity.
  • Shares are trading below key technical levels — the 50-day SMA ($12.20) and 200-day SMA ($13.61) — suggesting continued downside pressure.
  • Analyst views are mixed but the consensus remains a Buy, as Jefferies upgraded to "strong-buy" while Zacks cut to "hold" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 1 Hold).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.0554.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DNLMY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dunelm Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain's leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company's product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

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