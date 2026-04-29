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Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Dunelm Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dunelm's stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Wednesday, trading down roughly 6.5% from the prior close of $11.0554 on light volume (800 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive with a consensus Buy: Jefferies upgraded to "strong-buy" while Zacks cut its rating to "hold," leaving one Strong Buy, one Buy and one Hold.
  • Technically the shares sit below both the 50‑day ($11.96) and 200‑day ($13.49) moving averages, indicating a downward trend; Dunelm remains a major UK home‑furnishings retailer operating over 170 stores.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dunelm Group.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.0554.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered Dunelm Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLMY

Dunelm Group Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain's leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company's product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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