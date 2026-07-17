Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.17.

Get Duolingo alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 402,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,300. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $468.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Duolingo had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $159,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,150,759.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,696,619.59. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864. Corporate insiders own 16.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 194.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duolingo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duolingo wasn't on the list.

While Duolingo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here