DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.98% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.07.

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DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -803.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 24th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Further Reading

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