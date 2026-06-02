Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $9,070,615.92 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $9,070,615.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,932,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,871,278.34. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 105,362 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $6,139,443.74.

On Thursday, May 28th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 71,399 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,009,767.84.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 189,655 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $10,660,507.55.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,655. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BROS. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,098,288 shares of the company's stock worth $189,677,000 after purchasing an additional 407,528 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,625,483 shares of the company's stock worth $160,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,657 shares of the company's stock worth $127,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,083 shares of the company's stock worth $138,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,112 shares of the company's stock worth $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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