Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,105,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $248,696,100. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,702. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $204.58 and its 200 day moving average is $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 1.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in MongoDB by 4.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 62,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in MongoDB by 14.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $213.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $281.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here