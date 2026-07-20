DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

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DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 162.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,366 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,959 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,079 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

DWS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: KTF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

Further Reading

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