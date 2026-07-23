DXC Technology (DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $2.9855 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:DXC opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Wall Street Zen lowered DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 28,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $249,653.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,062.80. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 97.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933,973 shares of the company's stock worth $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 131.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,047,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,906,000 after buying an additional 1,161,879 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 1,042,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 7,434.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 812,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,130,560 shares of the company's stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 631,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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