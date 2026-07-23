Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.60. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 337,923 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

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Dyadic International Stock Down 11.6%

The company's 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.90 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 1,005.45% and a negative net margin of 192.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Dyadic International Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 16,146.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth $190,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dyadic International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company's core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

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