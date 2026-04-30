Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 0.9% - Here's What Happened

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND - Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 105,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 234,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.

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Dye & Durham Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 26.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of C$107.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1121051 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dye & Durham

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 714,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 8,717,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$36,177,666.50. This represents a 8.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$172,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$172,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Insiders purchased 1,393,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,454 over the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

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