Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $3.73. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 28,540 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 41.60%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Dynagas LNG Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The partnership provides seaborne transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate charters, catering primarily to major energy companies and utility providers. Its vessels are designed to carry LNG at cryogenic temperatures, enabling large-scale cargo movements between exporting and importing regions worldwide.

The fleet comprises modern membrane-type LNG carriers built to high engineering and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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