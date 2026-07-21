Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the company's previous close.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.27.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DT opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,357,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock worth $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 706.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock worth $251,520,000 after buying an additional 5,958,505 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $190,890,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 461.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,238,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,716,000 after buying an additional 5,127,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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