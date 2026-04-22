Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Guggenheim

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.21% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DT. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.80.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. 2,460,392 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,784. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,181 shares of the company's stock worth $52,039,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company's stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 790.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,702 shares of the company's stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company's stock worth $50,411,000 after purchasing an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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