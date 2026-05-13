Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $33.52. Dynatrace shares last traded at $34.9520, with a volume of 3,517,250 shares changing hands.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.32.

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Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Dynatrace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of about $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected. Article Title

Dynatrace beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of about $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected. Positive Sentiment: The company raised first-quarter FY2027 guidance to EPS of $0.44-$0.45 and revenue of $547 million-$551 million, both above Wall Street expectations.

The company raised first-quarter FY2027 guidance to EPS of $0.44-$0.45 and revenue of $547 million-$551 million, both above Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace also lifted full-year FY2027 EPS guidance to $1.93-$1.95, well ahead of the $1.75 consensus, signaling confidence in continued profit growth.

Dynatrace also lifted full-year FY2027 EPS guidance to $1.93-$1.95, well ahead of the $1.75 consensus, signaling confidence in continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Management said FY2026 ended with ARR above $2 billion and a fourth straight quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, reinforcing momentum in the core subscription business. Article Title

Management said FY2026 ended with ARR above $2 billion and a fourth straight quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, reinforcing momentum in the core subscription business. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the earnings call presentation and key operating metrics for signs that growth can stay elevated after the strong quarter. Article Title

Investors are also parsing the earnings call presentation and key operating metrics for signs that growth can stay elevated after the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat-and-raise report, shares have been under pressure as the market appears to be focusing on the stock’s already elevated valuation and whether guidance is strong enough to justify further upside.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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