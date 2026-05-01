Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:DT opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Cim LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the company's stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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