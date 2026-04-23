DZ Bank Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Analysts at DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company's previous close.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.35.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $97.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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