DZ Bank Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Grupo Santander cut ASML to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,413.18 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,396.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,214.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. ASML has a 12-month low of $614.06 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

More ASML News

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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