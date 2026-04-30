DZ Bank Upgrades Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) to Buy

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Wall Street Zen cut Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get Astrazeneca alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

Astrazeneca Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.24. The company had a trading volume of 984,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,857. Astrazeneca has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 17.41%.The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Astrazeneca will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrazeneca

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrazeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Astrazeneca

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astrazeneca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astrazeneca wasn't on the list.

While Astrazeneca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here