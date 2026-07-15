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E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
E-L Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.02 and traded as low as C$16.76. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$16.84, with a volume of 22,351 shares traded.

E-L Financial Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of C$524.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. E-L Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E-L Financial news, insider E-L Financial Corporation Limited purchased 6,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.11 per share, with a total value of C$109,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,439,886. The trade was a 4.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $226,870. 57.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E-L Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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