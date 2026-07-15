E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.02 and traded as low as C$16.76. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$16.84, with a volume of 22,351 shares traded.

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E-L Financial Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of C$524.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. E-L Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E-L Financial news, insider E-L Financial Corporation Limited purchased 6,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.11 per share, with a total value of C$109,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,600 shares in the company, valued at C$2,439,886. The trade was a 4.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $226,870. 57.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

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