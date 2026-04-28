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Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Eagle Eye Solutions Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Eagle Eye shares reached a new 52-week high of GBX 410 (last at GBX 398.33) with ~354,800 shares traded, and analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating with a GBX 660 price target (Canaccord reiterated GBX 660).
  • The company has a market cap of £118.9M, a negative PE (-1,171.57) with very slim profitability (net margin 0.22%, ROE 0.31%), though its 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 341.23 and GBX 317.66) indicate recent upward momentum.
  • Insider Anne De Kerckhove purchased 3,921 shares at GBX 383 on April 24, and corporate insiders collectively own 25.15% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 and last traded at GBX 398.33, with a volume of 354797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 target price on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 660.

Get Our Latest Report on EYE

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,171.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In related news, insider Anne De Kerckhove purchased 3,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £15,017.43. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally. Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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