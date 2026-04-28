Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 and last traded at GBX 398.33, with a volume of 354797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 660 target price on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 660.

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Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,171.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

In related news, insider Anne De Kerckhove purchased 3,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £15,017.43. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally. Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

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