Eagle Financial Services (EFSI) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Eagle Financial Services to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $21.2940 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.17). Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSI opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Eagle Financial Services's payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,684 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company's stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 453,918 shares of the company's stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFSI. Zacks Research raised Eagle Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a report on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eagle Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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