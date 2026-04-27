Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the company's previous close.

EFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Capital One Financial set a $43.00 target price on Eagle Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital cut Eagle Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Financial Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.25.

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Eagle Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFSI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.52. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,380. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $208.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $20.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Financial Services will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director Scott M. Hamberger acquired 909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,150. This trade represents a 55.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 82.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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