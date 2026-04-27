Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Eagle Financial Services Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Eagle Financial Services logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eagle reported Q1 net income of $3.7 million ($0.69/share) with margin and efficiency gains — a higher net interest margin of 3.63% and an improved efficiency ratio of 68% — though earnings were modestly below the prior quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses increased to $2.0 million driven by specific reserves for two commercial relationships and non-performing assets rose to 0.80% of assets; management says collateral appears sufficient, net recoveries were recorded, and reserves were strengthened while one large problem relationship is being closely monitored.
  • The bank fully paid down its remaining FHLB borrowing, reducing reliance on wholesale funding and boosting balance-sheet flexibility, while loan activity remained steady with a growing pipeline of $275 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eagle Financial Services.

Eagle Financial Services NASDAQ: EFSI reported first-quarter net income of $3.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, as the company pointed to margin expansion, improved operating efficiency, and what management described as well-controlled credit metrics despite a higher provision expense tied to specific credits.

Quarterly results and profitability trends

In prepared remarks, CEO Brandon Lorey said the company’s first-quarter performance showed “continued progress executing against our long-term strategy,” while operating in what he described as a “more normalized growth environment following the liquidity events that we discussed throughout 2025.”

Compared with the fourth quarter, earnings were lower. CFO Kathleen Chappell said net income of $3.7 million compared to $4.3 million in the prior quarter. Chappell reported return on average assets of 0.81% and return on average equity of 7.98% for the quarter.

Lorey acknowledged the modest sequential decline in earnings but said “the underlying performance of the franchise remained solid,” citing stronger margins, a better efficiency ratio, and stable credit quality.

Net interest margin expands as funding costs ease

The company reported net interest income of $15.9 million, which Chappell said was down modestly from the fourth quarter “primarily due to lower average earning assets.” However, Eagle Financial posted a higher net interest margin of 3.63%.

Lorey said net interest margin increased to 3.63% “driven primarily by continued improvement in funding costs and the benefits of last year’s balance sheet repositioning.” He added that “deposit pricing discipline and the runoff of our higher cost funding continued to positively impact our spread.”

Chappell similarly attributed the margin improvement to lower interest expense—particularly deposit costs—as “pricing moderated and the funding mix continued to improve.”

Noninterest income mixed; expenses fall and efficiency improves

Noninterest income totaled $4.9 million in the first quarter. Chappell said wealth management fees declined from the fourth quarter after “several elevated estate-related transactions” in the prior quarter that management had previously described as non-recurring. The decline was “partially offset by higher gains on sales of loans driven by increased SBA production and solid mortgage activity,” she said.

On expenses, both Lorey and Chappell highlighted sequential improvement. Noninterest expense declined to $14.2 million, down $1.3 million from the fourth quarter. Chappell said the decrease was “driven primarily by lower salaries and benefit expense,” reflecting higher incentive compensation accruals booked in the fourth quarter due to year-end performance metrics. Lorey also cited lower incentive compensation accruals as a key driver of the expense decline.

As a result, the efficiency ratio improved to 68% in the quarter, down from 70% in the fourth quarter, according to management.

Credit quality stable, but provision increases on specific relationships

Management described credit conditions as stable overall, while detailing specific items that lifted provision expense and nonperforming assets.

Lorey said non-performing assets increased slightly to 0.80% of total assets, driven by “the addition of two smaller relationships to non-accrual status.” He said those relationships were well secured and that, based on updated valuations, management believed “the collateral is sufficient.” He also noted the company recorded net recoveries during the quarter.

Chappell reported provision for credit losses of $2 million, an increase from the fourth quarter. She said the higher provision was “driven primarily by higher specific reserves related to two commercial and industrial relationships, as well as changes in certain historical loss factors.” Chappell added that net charge-offs were negative for the quarter “due to net recovery.”

In addition, Chappell said Eagle Financial was “actively managing one large problem relationship” that is “well identified and closely monitored.” Looking to the second quarter, she said management expected to receive additional information that “could result in either a resolution of the exposure or an incremental reserve build.” Outside of that specific relationship, Chappell said the company was not seeing “broader underlying credit issues within the portfolio,” and that delinquencies, non-performing assets, and criticized loan trends remained “well controlled.”

Chappell said the quarter’s provision “meaningfully strengthens our reserve position,” bringing coverage “more in line with regional peers” and providing a “strong safety net” as the bank works through the identified credit.

Balance sheet and lending activity: wholesale borrowings reduced; pipeline grows

On the balance sheet, Chappell said total assets declined to $1.84 billion, primarily due to lower cash balances and continued runoff of higher-cost borrowing. Total deposits declined slightly to $1.6 billion, though she said core deposits increased during the quarter, driven by growth in non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

A key funding change during the quarter was the paydown of wholesale funding. Chappell said Eagle Financial “fully paid down our remaining FHLB borrowing,” which she said reduced reliance on wholesale funding and improved balance sheet flexibility. Lorey also highlighted that wholesale borrowings were reduced “meaningfully” during the quarter and said capital levels exceeded well-capitalized regulatory thresholds.

From a lending standpoint, Chief Banking Officer Joseph Zmitrovich said loan balances declined modestly due to continued amortization in the marine portfolio and the sale of about $7.5 million of SBA loans. He also cited three commercial loan payoffs totaling $17.9 million, including “a maturing commercial bridge note and a municipal loan taken out by pre-planned bond financing.”

Despite the decline in balances, Zmitrovich said business activity remained steady, reporting $81 million in loan closings during the first quarter and pointing to a “strong increase in owner-occupied commercial real estate balances” tied to the bank’s focus on relationship-based lending. He said the loan pipeline was $275 million, “which is over $100 million more year-over-year.”

Looking ahead, Lorey said the operating environment remains competitive, but he emphasized the company’s relationship-based model and disciplined balance sheet management. He also said Eagle Financial continues to hold conversations with potential bank partners aligned with its community-focused approach, adding that the company’s M&A approach remains disciplined and opportunities would be pursued only if they clearly enhance franchise value.

About Eagle Financial Services NASDAQ: EFSI

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eagle Financial Services Right Now?

Before you consider Eagle Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Financial Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines