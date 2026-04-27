Eagle Financial Services Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Eagle Financial Services NASDAQ: EFSI reported first-quarter net income of $3.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, as the company pointed to margin expansion, improved operating efficiency, and what management described as well-controlled credit metrics despite a higher provision expense tied to specific credits.

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Quarterly results and profitability trends

In prepared remarks, CEO Brandon Lorey said the company’s first-quarter performance showed “continued progress executing against our long-term strategy,” while operating in what he described as a “more normalized growth environment following the liquidity events that we discussed throughout 2025.”

Compared with the fourth quarter, earnings were lower. CFO Kathleen Chappell said net income of $3.7 million compared to $4.3 million in the prior quarter. Chappell reported return on average assets of 0.81% and return on average equity of 7.98% for the quarter.

Lorey acknowledged the modest sequential decline in earnings but said “the underlying performance of the franchise remained solid,” citing stronger margins, a better efficiency ratio, and stable credit quality.

Net interest margin expands as funding costs ease

The company reported net interest income of $15.9 million, which Chappell said was down modestly from the fourth quarter “primarily due to lower average earning assets.” However, Eagle Financial posted a higher net interest margin of 3.63%.

Lorey said net interest margin increased to 3.63% “driven primarily by continued improvement in funding costs and the benefits of last year’s balance sheet repositioning.” He added that “deposit pricing discipline and the runoff of our higher cost funding continued to positively impact our spread.”

Chappell similarly attributed the margin improvement to lower interest expense—particularly deposit costs—as “pricing moderated and the funding mix continued to improve.”

Noninterest income mixed; expenses fall and efficiency improves

Noninterest income totaled $4.9 million in the first quarter. Chappell said wealth management fees declined from the fourth quarter after “several elevated estate-related transactions” in the prior quarter that management had previously described as non-recurring. The decline was “partially offset by higher gains on sales of loans driven by increased SBA production and solid mortgage activity,” she said.

On expenses, both Lorey and Chappell highlighted sequential improvement. Noninterest expense declined to $14.2 million, down $1.3 million from the fourth quarter. Chappell said the decrease was “driven primarily by lower salaries and benefit expense,” reflecting higher incentive compensation accruals booked in the fourth quarter due to year-end performance metrics. Lorey also cited lower incentive compensation accruals as a key driver of the expense decline.

As a result, the efficiency ratio improved to 68% in the quarter, down from 70% in the fourth quarter, according to management.

Credit quality stable, but provision increases on specific relationships

Management described credit conditions as stable overall, while detailing specific items that lifted provision expense and nonperforming assets.

Lorey said non-performing assets increased slightly to 0.80% of total assets, driven by “the addition of two smaller relationships to non-accrual status.” He said those relationships were well secured and that, based on updated valuations, management believed “the collateral is sufficient.” He also noted the company recorded net recoveries during the quarter.

Chappell reported provision for credit losses of $2 million, an increase from the fourth quarter. She said the higher provision was “driven primarily by higher specific reserves related to two commercial and industrial relationships, as well as changes in certain historical loss factors.” Chappell added that net charge-offs were negative for the quarter “due to net recovery.”

In addition, Chappell said Eagle Financial was “actively managing one large problem relationship” that is “well identified and closely monitored.” Looking to the second quarter, she said management expected to receive additional information that “could result in either a resolution of the exposure or an incremental reserve build.” Outside of that specific relationship, Chappell said the company was not seeing “broader underlying credit issues within the portfolio,” and that delinquencies, non-performing assets, and criticized loan trends remained “well controlled.”

Chappell said the quarter’s provision “meaningfully strengthens our reserve position,” bringing coverage “more in line with regional peers” and providing a “strong safety net” as the bank works through the identified credit.

Balance sheet and lending activity: wholesale borrowings reduced; pipeline grows

On the balance sheet, Chappell said total assets declined to $1.84 billion, primarily due to lower cash balances and continued runoff of higher-cost borrowing. Total deposits declined slightly to $1.6 billion, though she said core deposits increased during the quarter, driven by growth in non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

A key funding change during the quarter was the paydown of wholesale funding. Chappell said Eagle Financial “fully paid down our remaining FHLB borrowing,” which she said reduced reliance on wholesale funding and improved balance sheet flexibility. Lorey also highlighted that wholesale borrowings were reduced “meaningfully” during the quarter and said capital levels exceeded well-capitalized regulatory thresholds.

From a lending standpoint, Chief Banking Officer Joseph Zmitrovich said loan balances declined modestly due to continued amortization in the marine portfolio and the sale of about $7.5 million of SBA loans. He also cited three commercial loan payoffs totaling $17.9 million, including “a maturing commercial bridge note and a municipal loan taken out by pre-planned bond financing.”

Despite the decline in balances, Zmitrovich said business activity remained steady, reporting $81 million in loan closings during the first quarter and pointing to a “strong increase in owner-occupied commercial real estate balances” tied to the bank’s focus on relationship-based lending. He said the loan pipeline was $275 million, “which is over $100 million more year-over-year.”

Looking ahead, Lorey said the operating environment remains competitive, but he emphasized the company’s relationship-based model and disciplined balance sheet management. He also said Eagle Financial continues to hold conversations with potential bank partners aligned with its community-focused approach, adding that the company’s M&A approach remains disciplined and opportunities would be pursued only if they clearly enhance franchise value.

About Eagle Financial Services NASDAQ: EFSI

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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