Eagle Materials (EXP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $620.1270 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $479.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.99 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.3%

Eagle Materials stock opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $171.99 and a 1 year high of $245.53. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $213.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $226.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,969 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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