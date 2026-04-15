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Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Ealixir logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings: Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter.
  • Stock activity: Shares were flat at $1.60 midday with only 1 share traded versus an average volume of 1,813, and a 12‑month range of $0.21 to $2.00 (the report also lists a 50‑day MA of $1.51 and an anomalous 200‑day MA of $99.54).
  • Business overview: EALIXIR Inc offers online reputation and content services—including Ealixir Removal, Newsdelete, WEBiD, Ealixir Story and Ealixir Event Launch—across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ealixir.

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ealixir Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Ealixir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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