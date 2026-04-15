Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

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Ealixir Stock Performance

Ealixir ( OTCMKTS:EAXR Get Free Report ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EAXR remained flat at $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

Further Reading

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