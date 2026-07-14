East West Bancorp (EWBC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $784.9010 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $773.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get East West Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

EWBC opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $92.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. East West Bancorp's payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 11,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $1,446,219.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,742. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $3,704,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 707,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,422,275.70. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,311 shares of company stock worth $6,784,711 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,824 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider East West Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and East West Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While East West Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here