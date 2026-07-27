Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.0550 per share and revenue of $90.9410 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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