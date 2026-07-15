EastGroup Properties (EGP) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $193.6090 million for the quarter. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.69%.EastGroup Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $204.24 and its 200-day moving average is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $159.37 and a 52 week high of $216.98.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties's payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EGP shares. Evercore set a $195.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on EGP

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $98,668.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $691,263.87. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $182,563,000 after buying an additional 132,878 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 623.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,174,000 after buying an additional 150,822 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,699 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 135,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company's stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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