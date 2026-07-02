EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.07 and last traded at $207.6860, with a volume of 21048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.46.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $195.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200 day moving average of $192.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties's payout ratio is presently 112.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $98,668.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $691,263.87. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $281,054,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,804 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 318,261 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 566,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $100,880,000 after acquiring an additional 280,819 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,063,576 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $545,746,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company's stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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