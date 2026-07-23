Eastman Chemical (EMN) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $2.3975 billion for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts: Sign Up

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of EMN opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eastman Chemical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eastman Chemical wasn't on the list.

While Eastman Chemical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here