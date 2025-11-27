easyJet (LON:EZJ) Insider Harald Eisenächer Buys 4,000 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) insider Harald Eisenächer bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 476 per share, with a total value of £19,040.

easyJet Trading Up 0.6%

EZJ stock traded up GBX 2.80 on Thursday, reaching GBX 485.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,905,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190,351. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 503.29. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 401.05 and a 12-month high of GBX 594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 66.40 EPS for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 to GBX 535 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Panmure Gordon raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 730 to GBX 780 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 520 to GBX 500 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 673.

easyJet Company Profile

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

