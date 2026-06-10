AST SpaceMobile’s SpaceX Catalyst Could Come With a Volatility Warning

AST SpaceMobile Today ASTS AST SpaceMobile $88.88 +0.17 (+0.19%) 52-Week Range $35.33 ▼ $133.86 Price Target $81.33 Add to Watchlist

While the market’s latest selloff, which was rooted in the runaway AI chip trade, has adversely impacted high-flying tech stocks, high-beta companies in other industries have also had to deal with the fallout.

Among them is AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS, the aerospace and space-based cellular broadband network provider. On Friday, June 5, ASTS fell over 12%, good for one of the stock’s worst single-day losses of the year.

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While there are plenty of reasons to remain bullish on the Midland, Texas-based company's long-term prospects, in the near term, there is some cause for concern, including accelerated institutional and insider selling.

Volatility Has Become a Trademark of AST SpaceMobile

Prior to the June 5 selloff, shares of ASTS had hit their all-time high (ATH) on May 28 amid optimism surrounding the next BlueBird satellite launches, SpaceX IPO euphoria, and a strategic partnership between AT&T NYSE: T, T-Mobile NASDAQ: TMUS, and Verizon NYSE: VZ that should benefit the direct-to-device, or D2D, service provider.

However, that run-up—which included a gain of more than 108% from ASTS’s year-to-date (YTD) low on May 5—was preceded by several bouts of volatility:

Following the company’s enormous Q1 earnings miss, ASTS dropped by 12%.

A loss of 15% came after Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket failed to deposit BlueBird 7 into the correct low-Earth orbit altitude.

Both contributed to a peak-to-trough loss of nearly 48% from the stock’s then-YTD high in late January to its YTD low.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$81.33

-7.66% Downside Reduce

Based on 11 Analyst Ratings Current Price $88.07 High Forecast $108.00 Average Forecast $81.33 Low Forecast $45.60 AST SpaceMobile Stock Forecast Details

Now, after a four-week winning streak that resulted in AST SpaceMobile’s ATH on May 28, the stock’s price has plummeted over 30%.

Multiple factors have contributed to the current slide, including analyst downgrades in the wake of the unrelated Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explosion, a consensus Reduce rating, and a 12-month price target that implies about 8% additional downside from current prices.

At the start of June, the stock took a hit when Deutsche Bank downgraded ASTS from a Buy to a Hold, while lowering its price target from $117 to $106.

Meanwhile, New Street Research, which assumed coverage of ASTS in mid-May, set a Neutral rating and a bearish $80 price target.

Behind the Scenes, Big Selling Is Taking Place

Wall Street’s tempered outlooks may not be as concerning as the trend in institutional and insider selling, which has ramped up of late.

While AST SpaceMobile has maintained its full-year revenue guidance, which highlights its operational stability and steady management outlook, 216 institutional sellers dumped $19 million worth of ASTS in the first quarter.

While that figure is far below the fourth-quarter level in its fiscal year 2025 (FY2025), selling has picked up momentum in the second quarter of this year. Most notably:

Parallel Advisors reduced its position by 20.5%.

Centaurus Financial reduced its position by 17.6%.

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position by 65.9%.

Buying has still surpassed selling, with inflows of $2.34 billion over the past 12 months versus outflows of nearly $496 million. But the size of institutional liquidations in Q2 is something shareholders may want to monitor going forward.

Insider selling hasn’t quelled any concerns, either. In Q2, that figure has reached a quarterly record of $272 million—easily surpassing the then-record $164 million in insider selling in Q4 FY2025. There are a few weeks remaining in the quarter, and the company hasn’t seen any insider buying since Q4 of last year.

Can SpaceX’s IPO Act as AST SpaceMobile’s Next Catalyst

On Friday, June 12, SpaceX is expected to hold its long-awaited and highly anticipated IPO. Despite being one of the leading D2D competitors to the Elon Musk-helmed company, AST SpaceMobile could see a boost if the Starlink provider proves to be a rising tide that lifts all boats.

SpaceX’s pending valuation is rumored to be around $1.75 trillion, and with an unprecedented 30% of its IPO shares being reserved for retail investors, bullish sentiment won’t be reserved for institutional buyers. In fact, while index funds will be forced to add positions, as many as 22 space-themed exchange-traded funds will likely also offer exposure, which could serve as a boon to AST SpaceMobile.

A successful SpaceX IPO could serve as validation for the entire space economy and the companies that operate in it. Specifically, the D2D satellite connectivity market—in which AST SpaceMobile operates—could see the greatest benefit, as SpaceX’s Starlink attracts more public attention, potentially increasing market visibility for competitors.

Meanwhile, given SpaceX’s expected lofty valuation, investors looking to gain exposure to the D2D market could turn to ASTS for a more welcoming premium.

That isn’t to say AST SpaceMobile is offering a cheap valuation. The over $34 billion market cap company currently trades around 485x sales, has a trailing 12-month earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32, and sports a beta of 2.7.

But growth remains the big story. AST SpaceMobile has massive strategic partnerships in place, is increasing its role as a federal contractor, and has seen its metrics consistently improve quarter over quarter. Its book value per share, for example, reached $5.44 in Q1, up more than 200% year over year from $1.80 in Q1 FY2025.

TradeSmith's Health Indicator A long-term volatility-based measure designed for securities held 12 months or longer. Green: Strong and healthy uptrend with normal pullbacks. Yellow: Significant pullback but still within expected volatility. Red: Dropped beyond expected volatility; considered unhealthy. Health Indicator for AST SpaceMobile Green Zone (13m+) 1-Year History Jun 25 Sep 25 Dec 25 Mar 26 Jun 26 ASTS's financial health is in the Green zone, according to TradeSmith . ASTS has been in this zone for over 13 months.

At the same time, AST SpaceMobile’s financial health remains robust. Cash and equivalents rose to $3.03 billion in Q1, up sharply from $1.20 billion in Q3 2025, giving the company a much stronger liquidity position. Revenue has climbed from $500,000 in Q1 2024 to $14.7 million in Q1 2026, showing real commercialization progress.

All of that has led to the stock finding itself in TradeSmith’s Green Zone for more than 13 months.

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