easyJet (LON:EZJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.94 and traded as high as GBX 665.80. easyJet shares last traded at GBX 663.40, with a volume of 6,203,267 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EZJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 340 target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 579.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EZJ

easyJet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 504.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 452.94.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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