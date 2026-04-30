eBay Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

eBay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

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eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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