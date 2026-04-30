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eBay Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
eBay logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • eBay declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share (ex‑dividend and record date May 29; payable June 12), implying a ~1.2% yield and backed by a ~21.5% payout ratio after seven consecutive years of annual increases.
  • eBay beat Q1 estimates with $1.66 EPS and $3.09B revenue (up ~19.5% YoY) and returned $639M to shareholders (including $500M buybacks), but it issued Q2 EPS guidance ($1.09–$1.14) below consensus and a slightly lower Q2 GMV guide, while a recent multi‑day outage raised operational concerns.
  • Interested in eBay? Here are five stocks we like better.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

eBay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — eBay reported Q1 non‑GAAP EPS $1.66 vs. $1.58 est and revenue $3.09B (up ~19.5% YoY); GMV rose ~18% helping show demand resilience. eBay Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — eBay returned $639M in Q1 (including $500M buybacks + $139M dividends) and declared a $0.31 quarterly dividend (ex‑div May 29). That supports EPS per share and signals capital‑allocation discipline. eBay Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results (PR Newswire)
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside — Needham reaffirmed a Buy and set a $122 PT (~17.5% upside from the open), reflecting confidence in continued growth. Benzinga
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line — eBay guided Q2 revenue to about $3.0B (midpoint modestly above some estimates), which offsets some downside in EPS guidance. Reuters: eBay forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates
  • Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $117 but kept Overweight; Bank of America kept a Hold / $110 PT was maintained by others — shows divergent views on near‑term vs. structural story. MarketScreener: Morgan Stanley adjusts eBay price target
  • Negative Sentiment: Below‑consensus EPS guidance — eBay set Q2 EPS guidance of $1.09–$1.14 vs. a ~$1.44 consensus, which likely drove disappointment and today’s share weakness. Yahoo Finance: Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Negative Sentiment: Q2 GMV guide below Q1 level — eBay expects Q2 GMV $21.3B–$21.7B vs. Q1 GMV $22.2B; investors see this as slowing growth momentum. Blockonomi: eBay stock slides despite strong Q1 beat
  • Negative Sentiment: Operational concern — a prolonged multi‑day marketplace outage has raised execution and disclosure worries; length of disruption and unclear root cause weighed on investor confidence. Yahoo Finance: eBay Outage Tests Marketplace Resilience

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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