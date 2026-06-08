eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Sells $1,217,544.90 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00.

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eBay Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.44. 2,770,219 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,119. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, January Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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