EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.1667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get EchoStar alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $7,634,457.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 823,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,520,463.36. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $5,688,995.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company's stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $127.15 on Friday. EchoStar has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation NASDAQ: SATS is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EchoStar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EchoStar wasn't on the list.

While EchoStar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here