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ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ECO Animal Health Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ECO Animal Health shares fell below their 200‑day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 98.65), trading as low as GBX 95 and last at GBX 97.25 on volume of 140,623 shares.
  • Analysts remain bullish: Shore Capital reiterated a Buy, and the stock carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of GBX 160.
  • Key fundamentals show a market cap of £65.24 million and P/E of 22.15, with strong liquidity (current ratio 3.73) but a high debt‑to‑equity ratio of 5.97 and a very low beta of 0.05.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.65 and traded as low as GBX 95. ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 97.25, with a volume of 140,623 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 160.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of £65.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.65.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline. Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide. Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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