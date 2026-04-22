ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.65 and traded as low as GBX 95. ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 97.25, with a volume of 140,623 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 160.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of £65.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.65.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline. Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide. Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

Further Reading

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