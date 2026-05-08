Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Ecolab has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. Ecolab has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

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Ecolab Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $254.31 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $249.04 and a 12 month high of $309.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.95 and a 200-day moving average of $272.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered Ecolab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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