Ecolab Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ecolab NYSE: ECL reported what Chairman, President and CEO Christophe Beck described as “a great quarter,” with accelerating momentum across the portfolio and continued margin expansion despite a dynamic cost environment. On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Beck and CFO Scott Kirkland emphasized continued growth in Ecolab’s higher-growth businesses, the rollout of an energy surcharge in response to rising commodity and logistics costs, and the company’s confidence in its longer-term operating margin targets.

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First-quarter performance: pricing-driven growth with improving volumes

Ecolab delivered adjusted diluted EPS growth of 13% in the first quarter, which Beck said landed “right in the middle of our range.” Organic sales grew 4%, driven by 3% value pricing and 1% volume growth, which management characterized as an acceleration.

On profitability, Beck said underlying gross margin was steady as pricing offset commodity inflation. He noted reported gross margin was “slightly low” due to a short-term impact from recent M&A and higher commodity inflation. However, he said the M&A impact was favorable to SG&A, leaving operating income margin largely unaffected by the acquisition-related mix shift.

Organic operating income margin expanded 70 basis points to 16.8%, which Beck attributed to disciplined execution and improved SG&A productivity as Ecolab scales digital and “Agentic” capabilities.

Growth engines: high-tech, Life Sciences, digital and pest intelligence

Management pointed to strong performance in several faster-growing businesses. Beck said Global High-Tech and digital both grew more than 20%, supported by demand tied to digital adoption and the continued AI build-out. Life Sciences accelerated to 11% growth, led by bioprocessing, where Beck said sales “more than doubled” year over year.

Beck said the Life Sciences performance reflects years of investment in talent, capacity and innovation, and he reiterated expectations for continued double-digit growth. He added that operating income margins in Life Sciences are expected to expand toward a 30% target “over the next few years,” while noting near- to mid-term margins could be in the “mid-20s” as the company continues investing, including a plant expected to open in the second half of the year.

Pest Elimination grew 7%, with Beck citing share gains from the One Ecolab growth initiative and the company’s “new Pest Intelligence offering.” Later in the Q&A, he said Ecolab has deployed roughly 700,000 smart devices to date and expects to reach about 1 million connected devices by year-end. Beck said the company’s plan is that “in the next three to four years, the whole Pest Elimination business is gonna be a Pest Intelligence business,” with anticipated benefits to growth, retention and margins.

Core businesses and stabilization in pressured end markets

Beck said the company’s core portfolio “performed very well,” highlighting Institutional results that strengthened across restaurant and lodging customers, Specialty growth of 9% driven by cost-optimization innovations, Food & Beverage growth of 5%, and “steady” growth in light water. He also said paper and heavy water businesses, which have been under pressure, “stabilized” with new business and innovation. In response to analyst questions, Beck said recent quarters have not seen additional impacts from customer closures, and he expects those businesses could move to “slightly positive” territory in the second half.

On Specialty, Beck said growth has been driven largely by solutions and tools that help customers reduce total operating costs, including labor and resource usage. He also argued Ecolab’s Institutional & Specialty model is resilient because it can serve customers across consumer spending patterns, from quick service to luxury dining as well as food retail.

Cost inflation, energy surcharge, and second-half expectations

Beck addressed rising commodity and logistics costs tied in part to the conflict in the Middle East, saying higher global energy costs are creating additional pressure across supply chains. In response, he said Ecolab implemented an energy surcharge effective April 1, describing it as a tool the company has used successfully in prior cycles and one designed so that incremental customer value exceeds the total price increase.

Management characterized the second quarter as a transition period. Beck said commodity costs are expected to increase at a high single-digit rate beginning in the second quarter and remain elevated through year-end. He said surcharge benefits will build during the quarter and that higher commodity costs are expected to reduce second-quarter EPS growth “by a few percentage points,” while underlying performance remains within the company’s 12% to 15% full-year adjusted EPS growth target (excluding the short-term impact from the pending CoolIT acquisition).

Beck said the company expects to “fully offset the dollar impact” of higher commodity costs as it exits the second quarter. He also said pricing is expected to accelerate and volumes to continue to grow, with organic sales expected to increase 6% to 7% in the second half, net of Ovivo. Excluding Ovivo, Beck said gross margins would be up 70 to 80 basis points in the second half.

In the Q&A, Beck said the energy surcharge applies broadly: “100% of our customers in 100% of our businesses in 100% of the countries that we operate in.” He added the company aims to be “mostly done at the end of Q2, early Q3,” and that over time the surcharge is expected to be converted into structural pricing where possible.

CoolIT and Ovivo: building a larger high-tech water and cooling platform

Beck positioned the Ovivo acquisition and pending CoolIT acquisition as central to Ecolab’s Global High-Tech strategy, describing a combined “one-and-a-half billion dollar powerhouse” when paired with Ecolab’s existing high-tech water business. He said Ovivo expands Ecolab’s capabilities in ultrapure water and microelectronics, in a market he expects to grow at a mid-teens rate this year, and he cited a stronger-than-expected backlog tied to fab expansion and water circularity needs.

Beck also said CoolIT has told Ecolab it is off to a “very strong start,” with first-quarter sales growing well ahead of the 30%+ growth discussed on the acquisition call. Later, responding to a question from JPMorgan’s Jeffrey Zekauskas, Beck said CoolIT’s growth is “close to the triple digit range,” while emphasizing that Ecolab has not yet closed the acquisition and is still awaiting regulatory approval. Beck said he expects the close could occur sometime in the third quarter, though he noted timing is not fully within the company’s control.

On the deal’s near-term EPS impact, Beck and Kirkland reiterated that CoolIT financing and non-cash amortization are expected to reduce quarterly EPS by approximately $0.20 following close during the second half of the year. Kirkland said the timing is dependent on the close date. Looking further out, both executives said the dilution is expected to neutralize by 2027 as amortization from an “outgoing” item rolls off and offsets CoolIT’s non-cash amortization, supporting the company’s ability to remain in a 12% to 15% EPS growth range.

Beck also stressed that the direct-to-chip cooling opportunity is aligned with Ecolab’s historical expertise in water and thermal management, and he described the company’s aim in data centers as delivering higher uptime with lower water use and better power performance. He said Ecolab is exploring recurring models and characterized the cooling platform as “inherently a recurring business” due to ongoing changes in chip generations and related system components.

Looking ahead, management reiterated confidence in full-year expectations and in long-term margin expansion. Beck said Ecolab expects operating income margin expansion to improve in the second half as pricing accelerates and reiterated confidence in achieving a 20% operating income margin target by 2027. Kirkland said the company feels good about the “path of 20%,” citing recent margin expansion and business mix improvement. Beck added that his focus goes “beyond the 20%,” pointing to several segments already operating above that level.

About Ecolab NYSE: ECL

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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