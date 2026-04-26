Ecommerce Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 26th

Walmart, GameStop, GigaCloud Technology, Pattern Group, and WM Technology are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that generate a significant portion of revenue from online commerce — including pure-play online retailers, marketplaces, payment processors, logistics providers, and software/platform vendors that enable digital sales. For investors, these stocks are typically valued on growth prospects and consumer spending trends and can carry higher volatility and competition- and technology-related risks compared with traditional retail names. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

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Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

WM Technology (MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAPS

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