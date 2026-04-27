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EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
EcoSynthetix logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) hit a new 52-week low of C$3.21 on Monday, last trading at C$3.22 (down 0.3% from the prior close) on volume of 1,363 shares.
  • The company reports very high liquidity (quick ratio 12.67, current ratio 15.62) but also substantial leverage (debt-to-equity 5.69) and a negative P/E of -323
  • EcoSynthetix is a renewable-chemicals firm commercializing bio-based adhesives and biopolymers (EcoSphere biolatex, DuraBind) for coated paper, paperboard and wood composite manufacturers via its biopolymer nanosphere platform.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 1363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

EcoSynthetix Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.07 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About EcoSynthetix

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform. Its products include EcoSphere biolatex and DuraBindTM biopolymers. EcoSphere biolatex binders are used by manufacturers within the coated paper and paperboard industry, whereas the DuraBindTM is used in the production of wood composite panels.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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