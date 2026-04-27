EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

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EcoSynthetix Stock Down 0.3%

EcoSynthetix Inc. ( TSE:ECO Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 1363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.07 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform. Its products include EcoSphere biolatex and DuraBindTM biopolymers. EcoSphere biolatex binders are used by manufacturers within the coated paper and paperboard industry, whereas the DuraBindTM is used in the production of wood composite panels.

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