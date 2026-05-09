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Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Edap Tms logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • EDAP missed earnings expectations for the quarter, posting EPS of -$0.24 versus the consensus estimate of -$0.22. Revenue came in at $20.48 million, above analyst expectations of $19.45 million.
  • The company’s conference call highlighted strong Focal One HIFU momentum, with record Q1 revenue of $17.8 million and HIFU revenue of $11.6 million, supported by rising U.S. procedure volumes and expanded international sales.
  • Despite improving gross margin, EDAP still posted a net loss of $9.1 million and said cash finished the quarter at $15 million, though management reiterated 2026 guidance and its focus on indication expansion and innovation.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.45 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 41.47% and a negative return on equity of 116.32%.

Here are the key takeaways from Edap Tms' conference call:

  • Record Q1 results: The company reported total revenue of $17.8M and record Focal One HIFU revenue of $11.6M (78% YoY HIFU growth), driven by 11 capital sales and a 30% increase in treatment‑driven revenue.
  • U.S. procedure volumes rose 53% YoY and EDAP recorded 10 net placements with notable program expansions at UPMC, Moffitt and Mass General Brigham, while international cash sales (France, Hungary, Mexico, U.K.) and multi‑indication demand (prostate cancer and endometriosis) expanded commercial reach.
  • HIFI‑2 publication: The largest prospective salvage HIFU study (>500 patients) showed 71% avoided hormone deprivation at 30 months (84% in a selected subgroup), reinforcing clinical value and aligning with NCCN recommendations and current payer reimbursement in the salvage setting.
  • Despite improved gross margin (45.7%, +370 bps), operating expenses rose to $15.5M leading to an operating loss of $7.4M and a net loss of $9.1M ($0.24/share); inventory increased and cash fell to $15M at quarter end (partially offset by a ~$14M EIB tranche received post‑quarter).
  • Guidance and strategy: Management reiterated 2026 guidance (core HIFU $50–54M; non‑core $22–26M) and emphasized priorities of indication expansion (endometriosis, BPH), technology innovation, and upcoming investor engagement (AUA presence and June 1 investor day).

Edap Tms Trading Down 0.7%

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 65,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,415. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edap Tms stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edap Tms

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edap Tms SA NASDAQ: EDAP is a Lyon, France–based medical device company that develops and markets noninvasive therapeutic systems for urological applications. The firm's core focus lies in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for localized prostate tissue ablation and extracorporeal shock-wave lithotripsy for kidney stone fragmentation. Edap Tms's Ablatherm HIFU platform delivers targeted ultrasound energy to treat prostate cancer without incisions, while its Sonolith line offers pulse-focused shock waves designed to break down urinary calculi.

Since its founding in 1989, Edap Tms has pursued regulatory clearances in multiple markets, including CE marking in Europe and FDA clearance for its HIFU system in the United States.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

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